SAN ANTONIO — Jorge and Marivel Roque have a mobile ministry disguised as a food truck. They profit from food sales and salvaged souls.

“It’s a calling we had on our lives to be able to do just this and see how we can use this as a platform to just help people and love on people,” Marivel said.

The FIG Mobile Eatery is located at 2202 Broadway Street. It is set up with other mobile businesses at the Shops at Broadway News.

FIG is an acronym for faith in God. The logo is a leaf shaped from praying hands. Jorge wears Christian t-shirts with messages like “Jesus saves” on it.

Marivel said he’s the people person for the business. She is the cook. By profession, he did audio/visual media and she was a nurse who loved cooking for her husband.

In fact, they married after knowing each other for four weeks. Part of the attraction, according to the couple, was Jorge’s love for his wife’s food.

“When we got married I wanted to cook for him,” she said. “So, I started to develop recipes and from there it just grew.”

Their menu is simple: Tostadas, street tacos, Green Salsa Steak Frito pie and Cuban sandwiches. They just added breakfast tacos and overnight oats to their offerings.

Neighborhood Eats was provided with a sampler of their food starting with the overnight oats.

FIG Mobile Eatery gave us three selections of the chilled oatmeal: Banana Bread (bananas, brown sugar, and walnuts), Tres Leches with strawberry preserves, pecans and the chocolate cajeta with pecans. All were good. Perfect on the go grab for the health conscious as well as those who want something chill to eat on a hot summer morning.

The tostada comes with beans, queso fresco, cabbage, crema, onions, cilantro and jalapenos. Good!

Next, they served up their Asada street tacos that’s marinated in Mexican coke. Very flavorful!

The final option is their signature Cuban sandwich with sliced pork, ham, Swiss cheese and pickles. This was good too.

Overall: FIG Mobile Eatery wins with its customer experience. Jorge and Marivel do their simple menu well. But they do ministry better. This is not a spot where someone is on a soapbox preaching. It’s more like talking to old friends in a relaxed environment over food. Neighborhood Eats would definitely go back to get grub and bread from heaven.

