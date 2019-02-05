SAN ANTONIO — Dave Styles said his family had taken enough trips up to their lake house at Medina Lake to figure out something was missing. In 2016, they opened 4 Way Bar & Grill.

“The area needed it. It’s good for the community,” Styles said.

It was also dang convenient for the Styles family. They could drive their boat up to the rear of 9742 FM 1283 in Lakehills and grab some grub.

“We got burgers, steak, chicken sandwiches, fish,” He said. “You name it. We got it all.”

The menu at 4 Way Bar & Grill.

Courtesy: 4 Way Bar & Grill

The 4 Way Bar & Grill, named after the main intersection in the area, is open 7 days a week for lunch and dinner. On the weekend, things really get hopping when the part of the main dining area becomes a dance floor.

Customers pack into the restaurant for the two top sellers: Burgers and beer.

Steven ‘Hippie’ Guyne mans ‘Lucille’ the grill to cook the huge fresh burger patties. Guyne said they cook a couple thousand burgers a week sometimes.

Some of the burgers are named for the men in the Styles family. David Styles Sr, the patriarch, has the Big Dave Chili Cheeseburger. Sons BJ and Dave Jr have the BJ Bacon cheeseburger and Dirty Dave’s Hangover Burger. Baby brother Mike has the biggest of them all: The Big Mike 4 Way Challenge Burger.

The family behind the 4 Way Bar & Grill take a picture inside of their lakeside eatery.

Courtesty: 4 Way Bar & Grill

“It’s a big boy burger,” Dave said.

He said the burger named after his 'big’ little brother was originally six patties, four different cheeses, bacon and fries on the side. The mega plate had to be devoured in 20 minutes to win.

“The biggest guys don’t finish,” Guyne said. “What’s ironic is the skinniest little guys will come in here and put it down like nobody’s business.”

Eating the massive burger against the grains of sand in an hourglass became too intimidating for most customers so the Styles shaved off two patties and a few bucks off the price.

The new Big Mike’s 4 Way Challenge Burger costs $20. At four patties rather than six, it is still a lot to digest.

Neighborhood Eats was provided a sizable sampler from the 4 Way Bar & Grill stating with their wings which were good.

The same can be said for their chicken fried chicken sandwich. The chicken on this offering comes glazed with a house made honey chipotle sauce. Love it!

Stacked four patties high with a knife stuck in it, sat the Big Mike’s 4 Way Challenge Burger. It comes with American, cheddar, Swiss and pepper jack cheeses. It also has bacon on it. And for a burger its size, it's quite tasty.

Overall: The 4 Way Bar & Grill is a good find. It’s a nice casual place where you can come off the lake for a beer and some grub. Or grab some food and head over to the lake. There are plenty of options on the menu for the locals and those who are passing through. Neighborhood Eats talked to a customer who came out in a thunderstorm because his beloved wanted ‘one of those juicy burgers’ from the 4 Way. That was enough to make us believe this is, perhaps, the kind of beefing we could really get into.

Give Marvin your review of the 4 Way Bar & Grill. If you have a suggestion for him send an email (Mhurst@kens5.com) tweet (@Mhurstkens5) or post it on his Facebook page. #KENS5EATS





