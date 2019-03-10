KERRVILLE, Texas — For nearly 30 years, the food has been at the top of, well, the food chain for Chef Debby Stein. She opened her first restaurant in 1992. Five years ago, Stein went back to what she knows well: Food, customer service and restaurants.

Her business partner is even closer to her heart than culinary arts. Emily Simpson is her daughter. According to Simpson, the mother/daughter team works out well because Stein tackles the creative aspects of the business while she handles the business.

“We had customers that were at our event that kept saying gosh I wish I taste your food every day,” she said.

The two run Cartewheels Catering. They describe it as a high-end catering company specializing in weddings. So, they decided a lunch only restaurant was a wise extension for the business. Having a restaurant, they thought, would increase their exposure.

“The catering company is our first business,” Simpson said. “It always has been and always will be.”

Cartewheels Catering has a full-time staff for the restaurant and catering. The restaurant is open 11 am-2 pm Monday through Friday at 720 Water Street in the historic Schreiner’s Department Store in Kerrville.

For the past five years, they’ve been serving everything from soups and sandwiches to shrimp and grits.

“It’s just thoughtful simple food. That’s approachable,” She said. “Things that you would make at home if you had the time to.”

They describe the menu as contemporary American fare. Simpson said the recipes are tried and true. Her mother who used to be a hairdresser in her former career even collected recipes from her clients. She said they still use some of those recipes today.

Neighborhood Eats was provided with a large sampler from Cartewheel Catering. The taste test started with shrimp and grits paired with a Mandarin orange salad.

The shrimp and grits are fantastic in a delicious roux with the holy trinity of Cajun seasonings and then some. Not a lump to be found in the creamy grits. The Mandarin orange salad even has almond brittle. It comes tastefully covered in a sweet and sour vinaigrette.

Carterwheels’ chicken Enchilada soup is also on the level of fantastic. The super good soup comes with focaccia bread.

The enchilada soup at Cartewheels Catering is delicious.

KENS 5

The house made potato chips are wonderfully delicious with aioli. They are just as good on the side of the Cobb Sandwich with roasted turkey breast, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato and bleu cheese mayo.

One of their signature dishes is the ‘Better than your Mama’s’ meatloaf. It’s a basic throwback recipe for meatloaf that comes with the creamiest mash potatoes and green beans. Love it!

The most popular offering at Cartewheel Catering is the Debby Original cranberry nut chicken salad. It comes adorned with an impressive crown of fruit. This is light and just right!

Chef Debby's Cranberry nut chicken salad is a customer favorite.

KENS 5

Leave room for dessert! They got giant cookies: Buffalo chip, Ginger and Sugar cookies. There is also a major key lime cake with cream cheese and whip cream frosting.

The real chew: This is the perfect place for lunch! There’s a good variety of food. You walk away full but not stuffed. The space is charming too. The nights and weekends belong to catering so this will likely remain a lunch spot. But there is a chance we could see a delicious offspring pop up in San Antonio. Meantime, if you’re in Kerrville Monday through Friday from 11 am-2 pm make a trip to Cartewheels Catering. It’s worth it.

Give Marvin your review of Cartewheels Catering. If you have a restaurant or food truck suggestion for him send an email (Mhurst@kens5.com), tweet (@Mhurstkens5), IG(@Mhguy) or post it on his Facebook page. #KENS5EATS