BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont Fire spokesperson told 12News a blind man was able to escape his burning garage apartment with the help of a neighbor on Sunday morning.

Officials are working to find out what caused the fire in the 1400 block of Prairie Avenue.

The call came in about 9:30 Sunday morning.

The investigation is ongoing according to officials.

Stay with 12News for updates.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 12NewsNow app.

Have a news tip? Email 12news@12newsnow.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.