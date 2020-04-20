Having already hired more than 150,000 additional associates to meet the demand amid the coronavirus outbreak, Walmart announced on Friday they would hire an additional 50,000 employees.

The Arkansas-based retailer issued the following statement in regards to the hires:

Walmart is committed to helping our fellow Americans seeking work, while serving our customers during this unprecedented time. We recently committed to hiring more than 150,000 new associates by the end of May. Since then, we’ve had over 1 million applicants, hiring an average of 5,000 people per day. I’m pleased to share we reached our goal in less than a month – more than six weeks ahead of schedule. But we can do more. Today, we’re announcing a new commitment to hire an additional 50,000 associates.

Hiring will be across our stores, clubs, fulfillment and distribution centers, but this won’t be a one-size-fits-all approach. Hiring 50,000 new associates will give us the opportunity to provide additional staffing in key areas where it’s needed most. These hires will primarily be temporary associates and will support our current associates and customers in locations with specific needs. We are humbled and proud to be able to give an opportunity to so many workers during this critical time.

We continue to see strong demand in our stores, and at the same time, we want to give our current associates the flexibility to take time off and stay home if they feel more comfortable doing so. In stores and clubs, we’ll continue to hire key roles, such as cashiers, stockers and personal shoppers. In distribution centers and fulfillment centers, we’ll hire additional fillers and pickers. And, we’ll also continue adding roles such as more drivers to our fleet.

To hire these 150,000 new associates, we’ve worked with more than 70 companies that have furloughed workers. We’re seeing these associates come to us from restaurant and hospitality industries and other retailers. Of the associates hired, approximately 85 percent are being hired into temporary or part-time roles. While many of these associates want temporary employment that serves as a bridge during this time, we also expect others to convert to permanent roles.

We’ll continue to hire new associates through our expedited hiring process – from application to offer as quickly as 24 hours. There are two easy ways for candidates to apply: by visiting our careers website or by texting "JOBS" to 240240.

We’re seeing huge successes from the talent we’re adding to the team, and we are proud and appreciative of everything our associates are doing to provide a vital service to our communities during this time.

