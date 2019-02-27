U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents continue to arrest a large number of illegal immigrants at the border.

According to a release from the agency, the Rio Grande Valley sector is averaging nearly 1,000 arrests per day.

Yesterday, agents arrested more than 1,300 people, which is the second time this number has been reached in two weeks.

At this rate, the RGV sector is set to reach 240,000 arrests for this fiscal year.

A majority of the arrests involve families and unaccompanied children from Central and South America.