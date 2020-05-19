NCAA bans SFA men's football, basketball, baseball from postseason due to academic progress report

The NCAA says the programs failed to meet the minimum four-year cohort APR score of 930 needed to avoid penalties.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) has issued a postseason ban against Stephen F. Austin State University for three men's sports.

The ban is for men's basketball, football and baseball after the NCAA says the programs failed to meet the minimum four-year cohort APR score of 930 needed to avoid penalties.

SFA issued the following press release in regards to the ban:

Today, the NCAA publicly released Academic Progress Report (APR) scores for all Division I athletic programs, including Stephen F. Austin. These four-year cohort APR scores began with the 2015-2016 academic year. As noted in its release, three SFA sports programs (men’s basketball, football and baseball) failed to meet the minimum four-year cohort APR score of 930 needed to avoid penalties. As a result, these programs must serve the Level I APR penalties, which include a reduction in countable practice hours and a one-year postseason ban. The University has been approved to delay the men’s basketball postseason ban until the 2021-22 season, while football and baseball will serve their bans during the 2020-21 academic year.

Beginning in 2013, an athletics department administrative error in the academic certification process resulted in the miscalculation of SFA’s reported APR scores. Once the administrative error was identified and corrected, the APR scores of these three programs fell below the 930 threshold. Procedures are now in place to prevent a reoccurrence of the error.