PFAFFTOWN, N.C. — Retirement is looking a lot more comfortable for a Pfafftown man and his wife!

That’s because Tracy Monk won a $1 million prize after playing a scratch-off lottery ticket.

It all started on Wednesday when Monk was on his way home from work and decided to stop by 4 Brothers Food Store on Yadkinville Highway in Pfafftown to buy a ticket.

According to a release from the NC Education Lottery, Monk normally plays Powerball and Mega Millions a couple of times a week but opted for the $300,000,000 Supreme Riches scratch-off ticket this time instead.

After finding out his fortune, he sent a picture to his wife with the message: “Our lives are gonna change.”

“It still hasn’t set in,” he said. “I took it in to show it to the guys, but held onto it the whole time.”

Tracy, a utility worker, says he plans to use the money to pay off some bills and save for a comfortable retirement.

Monk had the option of taking a $1 million annuity that has 20 payments of $50,000 a year or a lump sum of $600,000. He chose the lump sum. After federal and state tax withholdings, Tracy took home $424,509.

The $30 ticket launched in April with four top prizes of $10 million and six $1 million prizes. Two $10 million prizes and three $1 million prizes still remain to be won.

