COMAL COUNTY, Texas — New Braunfels ISD is wrapping up iPad pickups for their students.

The district started the drive-thru service on Wednesday to make sure all families had access to technology ahead of a distance-learning plan. The majority of families are now set up to continue learning at home.

The tablets allow access to learning apps and wifi-enabled video conferencing with their teachers.

“They are going to have set times and curriculum on certain days," Rebecca Villarreal, NBISD Director of Communications, said. "So they're able to go in and submit their work online, they're able to do their worksheets, do their math worksheets, everything on the actual device…it's nice for the teachers too, because they can also keep up with a student's progress and see, okay, is the student logging in? Is the student having some issues? Okay, the student got so far. Should I check in on them.”

The devices were issued to students at the start of the school year.

Middle and high school students could to take the iPads home overnigt, but elementary school kids usually leave them in the classroom.

The curbside service allowed the lower grades to pick up the devices and their school supplies this week.

Here is more information for parents:

Parent Help Desk Phone Number - 830-643-5752

Hours: 8:00am - 4:30pm Monday-Friday

Parent Help Desk Online Ticket System - https://bit.ly/2x7qlqa