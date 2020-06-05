SAN ANTONIO — Natural Bridge Caverns says it will reopen for tours on May 8.
The attraction closed to prevent the spread of coronavirus back on March 16.
The company says is it will open under the conditions of Governor Abbott's plan to reopen Texas.
Natural Bridge Caverns says it take new precautions upon opening, including the following list:
- Cavern tour capacities will be limited to allow guests effective physical distancing between each family group.
- A dedicated cleaning and sanitation crew has been established to clean and disinfect all high touch surfaces throughout the park.
- New handwashing stations have been added around the park, and importantly, at the entrance and exit of the caverns, so guests can wash their hands immediately before and after their tour.
- Complimentary hand sanitizer will be made available throughout the park and inside the cavern as well.
- Guests will be encouraged to wear face coverings while they visit and to use handwashing stations and hand sanitizer.
- All team members will be provided job-specific appropriate personal protective equipment (facemasks, gloves, safety glasses), will have their temperatures checked before reporting to work, and will always be required to wear proper PPE as their position requires.
- New merchandise and food handling guidelines have been developed.