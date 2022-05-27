"This sentence is justice for the victims. That is not only the flight attendant victim, but Southwest airlines and all passengers aboard that day," said Stahl.

SAN DIEGO — CBS 8 News reporter Ariana Cohen was inside the courtroom as Vyvianna Quinonez, the woman who pleaded guilty to assaulting a Southwest Airlines flight attendant, read a letter to the judge expressing remorse and apologizing to the victim.

The Quinonez family was also in the courtroom and they were crying for the duration of the case.

A Southwest representative provided a statement and the flight attendant also gave a very emotional statement.

The video of the 28-year-old Sacramento resident punching a Southwest flight attendant, pulling her hair and knocking two teeth out went viral last year.

During the flight’s descent, Quinonez was not wearing her face mask properly, unbuckled her seat belt and had her tray table down; all in violation of federal rules and regulations.

"In a fit of rage, Quinonez violently assaulted a flight attendant, punched her with a closed fist in the face and head. This behavior was reprehensible and will not be tolerated," said Assistant United States Attorney, Jaclyn Stahl.

Friday afternoon, U.S. District Court Judge Todd Robinson sentenced Quinonez to 15 months in federal custody. She also must pay nearly $26,000 in restitution and a $7,500 fine plus three years of supervised release.

"She violated her pretrial release by getting a DUI, and that was a factor in determining the sentence," said Stahl.

Judge Robinson said in court he hopes this sentence will set a precedent and deter anyone else from this behavior.

"This sentence is justice for the victims. That is not only the flight attendant victim, but Southwest airlines and all passengers aboard that day," said Stahl.

The Quinonez family did not want to comment.