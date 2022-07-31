x
NC sheriff: Virginia father drives to North Carolina to fight man who dated daughter, shoots him to death

Authorities in North Carolina say a man drove more than 300 miles to confront a 27-year-old man who he said dated his daughter, then fatally shot him in a fight.
Credit: WUSA

HUBERT, N.C. — An Alexandria man drove more than 300 miles to confront a 27-year-old man who he said dated his daughter, then fatally shot him in a fight, according to authorities in eastern North Carolina.

The Onslow County Sheriff's Office said emergency responders found Jared Musgrove suffering from two gunshot wounds at a Hubert mobile home park on July 5, news outlets reported. Musgrove was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators learned that James McAlee, 46, drove from Alexandria, Virginia, to confront Musgrove about an alleged relationship with McAlee's adult daughter and they got into a physical altercation, the sheriff's office said. After the men were separated, McAlee got a gun from his truck and shot Musgrove, the sheriff's office said.

On Monday, the U.S. Marshals Service and a sheriff's office detective found McAlee and arrested him. He was charged with murder and initially held without bond. On Tuesday, a judge. On Tuesday, a District Court judge set McAlee's bond at $500,000, WITN-TV reported. Court records do not list an attorney for McAlee, according to court officials.

