The Transportation Security Administration will soon make it easier for air travelers to carry *some* forms of CBD oils and FDS approved medical marijuana medications on planes under certain circumstances.

Under updated TSA rules, FDA approved medical marijuana will be allowed along with products that contain hemp derived CBD oils that meet regulations defined under the 2018 Farm Bill.

That change was prompted by the growing use of the drug, Epidiolex, which contains CBD oil and is FDA approved for treating seizures in children with epilepsy.

Up until now, all forms of marijuana have been prohibited for both checked and carry-on bags.

The new TSA rules still ban other forms of marijuana, including certain cannabis-infused products and CBD oils that contain THC, which are still illegal under federal law.

TSA officers are required to report any violations to law enforcement, including possession of marijuana.