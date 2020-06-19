'This is our home' | DACA recipient relieved after SCOTUS ruling

DACA recipients have been uncertain of their futures since 2017. That changed Thursday when the Supreme Court ruled in favor of the Obama-era program.

SAN ANTONIO — The Supreme Court of the United States on Thursday blocked the Trump administration's efforts to dismantle an Obama-era program which has allowed hundreds of thousands of people who were brought to the U.S. as children to avoid deportation.

The Supreme Court said in its ruling that the Trump administration's attempt to do away with the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program was unlawful.

The news came as a relief to Monsi Contreras, who has been a DACA recipient since 2014. She's among nearly 700,000 people across the country who are in the program.

"I was just at my dining room table and I was just eating breakfast, and then I started seeing everything and I was like, 'Oh my gosh.' Like, literally jumping, jumping with joy because it's just like, wow. We're here to stay."

Contreras was born in Mexico and brought to the United States when she was a year old. She didn't understand her immigration status until she was a young adult.

"Being in high school, you don't really know -- or, I didn't really know -- 'Oh, I'm undocumented.' It was barely starting to come about because at that age you start wanting to drive and you start wanting to do these things, which you can't because you don't have a (social security number)."

Spending her entire life in Texas, Contreras said she considers the Alamo City home.

"If you were to ask me, 'What would you do if you were to get deported and go back to Mexico?' I don't know," Contreras said. "That's where I'm from, but that's not where I was raised. I was raised here in San Antonio. So I would just be going back to a place that's not home."

Contreras, who owns Vida Mia Boutique, said there are plenty of misconceptions about DACA recipients, but made clear that her life is plenty different because of her immigration status. She said she does not receive college assistance and is always considering how her actions could impact her eligibility for the program. According to the office of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, an individual can be considered for the program if they have never been convicted of a "felony, significant misdemeanor, or three or more 'non-significant' misdemeanors not arising out of the same act, omission, or scheme of misconduct."

Contreras said a recent example was her desire to participate in local protests calling for an end to police brutality and discrimination by law enforcement. She said she decided not to because she was concerned about how it may impact her eligibility for the program.

Since 2017, the future of DACA recipients has been uncertain. Courtney Balderas-Jacob is the director of the University of Texas at San Antonio's Dreamers Resource Center, the first facility of its kind in the state. Balderas-Jacob is all too familiar with the unease students at UTSA have felt for the last few years.

"Every week we were just kind of looking for what the possible changes could be," Balderas-Jacob said.

Balderas-Jacob said she almost spilled her coffee reading the news.

"I had to read it at least three different times before I believed it," she said. "...Just last week, I was talking with one of our alumni, one of our students about this. And I mean, it was just the furthest from our mind that this was the decision. And so it just felt completely unreal that this could happen."

President Donald Trump took to Twitter after the ruling, writing in part that the recent rulings were "shotgun blasts into the face of people that are proud to call themselves Republicans or Conservatives." He later tweeted, calling for new justices.

Contreras said she was heartbroken by the president's tweets.

"Knowing that we are not wanted," Contreras said. "(Trump) wanted DACA to be removed completely. So just knowing that he doesn't want people that are lawyers and doctors who came here to make a better future for ourselves -- It just it doesn't make sense to me that he just would want to take that away from so many people that live here."

Trump later tweeted that the SCOTUS ruling gave him "far more power than EVER anticipated." Contreras said while she knows this is a win in the present, she's aware that the fight isn't over.