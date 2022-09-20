'We are prepared' | Delaware officials wait for possible arrival of migrants from Texas

The arrival is expected to happen at an airport in Georgetown, Delaware, which is less than 20 miles from President Biden’s vacation home.

DELAWARE, USA — President Joe Biden’s home state of Delaware is preparing to possibly receive migrants from San Antonio.

Flight records show a plane scheduled to fly from San Antonio to Delaware on Tuesday is the same one that flew from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard on September 14, the same day migrants landed there.

“We have heard and seen all the reports that you have seen,” said Jill Fredel, Communications Director for the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services, during a Tuesday afternoon press briefing on the tarmac of Delaware Coastal Airport.

Fredel told reporters she had not heard anything from the governors of Texas or Florida.

“We are prepared to meet (migrants’) immediate needs, whether those are housing, shelter,” said Fredel. “Do they need medical care? Do they need transportation? Do they need food? We are prepared to meet all of those needs, and we’ll do that as long as it takes.”

Back in Texas, the head of Houston immigrant rights group FIEL condemned migrant transports by Republican governors.

“It’s a waste of resources, a waste of time, and what point in this country have we gotten to that now you use people to make political points and to troll people?” said Cesar Espinosa, Executive Director of FIEL.

Espinosa said he’s not aware of any transports originating from Houston.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar announced Monday he’s opening a criminal investigation into the flights from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard.

He believes a Venezuelan migrant was paid to lure others onto the plane under false pretenses.

"What infuriates me the most about this case is that here we have 48 people that are already on hard times, right?” said Sheriff Salazar. “They are here legally in our country at that point. They have every right to be where they are, and I believe they were preyed upon."

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis chartered those flights using $12 million state lawmakers approved to transport migrants out of state.

On Tuesday, Gov. DeSantis defended his actions and pointed the finger at the Biden administration’s border policies.

“What it shows is, if 50 was a burden on one of the richest places in our country, what about all these other communities that have been overrun with hundreds or thousands?” said Gov. Ron DeSantis.