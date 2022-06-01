Texas has third highest number of people facing charges in capitol riots

63 people in Texas have been arrested in connection with the Capitol Riots. One of the first people to be sentenced was a San Antonio man.

SAN ANTONIO — With Thursday being the first anniversary of the U.S. Capitol insurrection, more than 60 Texans are facing capitol riot charges and out of the 63 that were charged, about six were sentenced with most yet to be resolved.

About 63 Texans were arrested which puts us behind Pennsylvania with 65 arrests and Florida with the most out of any state at 79 arrests.

Texas was the state with third highest amount of people facing charges, and one of the first people to be sentenced was San Antonio resident, Matthew Mazzaco.

He spent 45 days in jail for his role in the capitol riot after pleading guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a plea. He was arrested after FBI agents were able to follow a social media breadcrumb trail

Mazzaco also had to pay $500 in restitution for damages. He will not serve a probation period, unlike several other defendants.

Also among them--Jenna Ryan, a realtor from Frisco was sentenced to 60 days in prison. She was the woman who orginally tweeted she would not go to prison, saying her “blonde hair and blue eyes” would keep her out.

But by August 2021, she also pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in an agreement. She has to pay $1,500 in restitution and fines and was also sentenced to 45 days in prison.

A Houston police officer Tam Dinh Pham told the FBI that he spent 15 minutes in the capitol. He plead guilty to similar charges and had to pay $1500 by December 1st.

Several other Texans will either reach plea agreements or trials into 2022, but about five Texans who plead guilty to charges in 2021 will face sentencing this year.

On Jan. 6, 2021, hundreds of Donald Trump's followers stormed the U.S. Capitol after Trump told them to stop the certification of President Biden's election.