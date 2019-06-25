SAN ANTONIO — Just in time for summer, Sam's Club is allowing shoppers using Instacart to have alcohol delivered to their doorstep along with groceries and other household items.

In a press release Monday, Sam's Club announced they're adding beer, wine, and spirits to the list of items available for purchase through Instacart. The service is available at 215 stores in 12 states. Same-day alcohol delivery is not yet available in the San Antonio but Sam's Club said they plan to expand the service to additional locations in the coming months.

According to the press release, customers will be able to purchase Member’s Mark Sangria, Member’s Mark Prosecco and Member’s Mark Moscato D'Asti as well as member favorites like Kendall Jackson Chardonnay, Modelo Especial and Tito’s Handmade Vodka through the new delivery service.

Customers ordering alcohol via Instacart must be over the age of 21 and are required to enter their date of birth at checkout and present a valid government ID at the time of delivery.

Sam's Club and Instacart have also expanded their same-day online delivery collaboration of grocery delivery to include all U.S. Sam’s Club locations. The expansion allows anyone in the U.S. to shop from their local Sam’s Club via Instacart.

To purchase alcohol or other groceries, customers can go online to http://www.SamsClub.com/Instacart or open the Instacart app, select their city and Sam’s Club, then search for beer, wine or spirits to add to their virtual basket.