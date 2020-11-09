Several San Antonio firefighters being deployed California wildfires

SAN ANTONIO — Several firefighters from the San Antonio area are being dispatched west as raging wildfires continue to devastate California this month.
Of the nearly 200 firefighters from across Texas that the state says is being deployed to California, seven are with the San Antonio Fire Department and five are from Schertz. Up I-35, four Canyon Lake firefighters are also heading west, as well as that fire department's chief later this month.
The newly announced cohort of "approximately 190 firefighters, 50 fire trucks and 10 command vehicles from 56 fire departments in Texas" sent to California is in addition to the 44 Texas firefighters who headed there in late August.
Thousands have been evacuated from their California homes due to the fires, and 3 million acres have burned as of Friday.