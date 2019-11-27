HOUSTON — Get the tissues out.

This tweet is making its rounds on social media and it's sure to give your tear ducts a workout.

Adam Schemm is the Senior Associate Athletic Director at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, according to his Twitter bio.

He posted a photo of his grandfather laying in a hospital bed surrounded by his sons and a woman that appears to be his wife.

Schemm apparently took the photo, in which his grandfather and his sons were all holding beers, the night before his grandfather passed away.

The caption reads:

"My grandfather passed away today.

"Last night all he wanted to do was to have one last beer with his sons."

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter

RELATED: Dad's dying breath came in son's arms after Ohio shooting

RELATED: Five hours before dying, this veteran married the love of his life

RELATED: Arkansas father shares heartbreaking photo of son comforting his dying 4-year-old sister