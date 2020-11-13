New citizens sworn in during challenging times in America

The United States welcomed 240 new citizens to the roster Friday. The country's turmoil did not shift their journey.

SAN ANTONIO — Taminy Fernandes knows it will take time to get used to her new citizenship status. She became an American Friday morning.

"It's like being born again," she said.

The former Brazilian is among 240 candidates from 60 countries who became new American citizens in two separate San Antonio ceremonies.

"I just feel proud being an American, and I've always wanted to be," Eunice Jyanewaa said.

The native African said the United States feels like home.

The naturalization ceremony required masks and social distancing at Olmos Basin and Brackenridge parks.

Symbolically, some feel the space between the citizenship candidates represents the growing divide between Americans.

"This country for the day of our founding fathers has always been divided," Sateesh Velmala said.

He said despite the political disputes, coronavirus consequences, he wants to be an American.

"Throughout the world, there's one country where everybody looks up to," he said. "That's America."

Fernandes said the naturalization ceremony's diversity lends itself to diversity with candidates from countries like Cuba, Egypt, Italy, and Zambia. She believes that growing variety in population may be part of the solution.