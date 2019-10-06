WILSONVILLE, Ore. — Wilsonville police are asking for help from the public as they search for a 13-year-old girl.

Kylee J. Dixon takes medication and needs medical care, police say.

Authorities believe Kylee’s mother, Christina Gale Dixon, ignored a court order to take Kylee to the Department of Human Services. The two are believed to be on the Oregon Coast, possibly in the Newport or Otter Rock areas.

A friend of Christina and Kylee Dixon told KGW that Kylee has cancer. Christina was using CBD and other holistic treatments to care for her daughter at home when the state intervened.

“Christina never told me that she was planning on doing this,” said Erin Purchase.

Purchase knows the family. Her own daughter struggled with cancer. Since April, Purchase has helped Kylee and her mom connect with different doctors and explore alternative medicine.

“Kylee was inpatient for six months and the chemotherapy did not help her. She didn't see tumor regression. She was very sick,” Purchase said.

It was only when Christina began to believe the chemotherapy wasn’t working, and when doctors said they had done what they could, that Purchase said Christina turned to alternatives. Purchase said Christina gave her daughter CBD. She also connected with a naturopathic physician. Purchase said Kylee's tumor shrank.

“Instantly she just started getting better so her mom and Kylee, they were just happy,” Purchase said.

But then problems arose when doctors wanted to take out what was left of the tumor and suggested traditional medical care.

“All they want to do is a surgery that will remove the remaining portion of the tumor that is in her liver. It’s a very risky surgery because it’s going to remove a large portion of her liver and she’s already had a large portion of her liver removed,” said Purchase.

She said Christina got conflicting information from another doctor at Stanford and couldn't get a clear answer about the odds of Kylee surviving the surgery.

Christina Dixon started a GoFundMe campaign, asking for $50,000 to pay for naturopathic medicines and to assist her with "legal representation."

In her plea, she mentions in part, "I've always been a strong soul, independent and self sufficient, so this is extremely hard for me to even do, it's taken me months to write this and the only reason I am is because I'm cornered and have been threatened by my daughter by DHS and the Evil Doctor that's pissed off that my Daughter didn't die!!!"

Police initially said Christina Dixon was driving a white 2012 Smart Car with blue trim with Oregon license plate 308 FRH.

The mother and daughter are now believed to be travelling in an orange 2016 Jeep Wrangler with Oregon license plate "116 JNG."

Anyone who sees Kylee or Christina Dixon is asked to call 911 immediately.