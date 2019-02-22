KILLEEN, Texas — An Army veteran was laid to rest Wednesday in Killeen.

Hugh Gary Bryan is an unaccompanied soldier, which means he is an unclaimed veteran with no next of kin. He served in the Army from June 20, 1955, to May 10, 1961, according to a Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery Facebook post.

RELATED: 'No veteran should be buried alone': Daughter claims Air Force vet's flag after funeral goes public

RELATED: Thousands turn out for burial of unaccompanied Air Force Veteran at Killeen veterans cemetery

“We do not leave Veterans behind,” cemetery officials said in a Facebook post.

The U. S. Army honored Bryan with a full military burial at the cemetery located at 11463 TX-195, Killeen.

Members of the community came out to support a man who served his country.

