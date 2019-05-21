TEXAS, USA — Since 2013, Walmart has hired more than 226,000 veterans, with 27,000+ of those hires made in Texas.

The retailer recently celebrated its 6th anniversary of the 'Veterans Welcome Home Commitment.'

The initiative, which began in 2013, guarantees a job offer to any eligible, honorably discharged U.S. veteran.

Walmart has been a longtime supporter of service members. Just last year, the company launched the Military Spouse Career Connection, a new hiring initiative aimed at military spouses.

"I am proud that Walmart offers career programs for veterans and military families. If you serve and sacrifice for your country, you shouldn't have to fight for a job at home," commented Retired Brigadier General Gary Profit, Senior Director of Military Programs for Walmart.