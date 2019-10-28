FORT HOOD, Texas — Vice President Mike Pence visited Fort Hood Tuesday.

After visiting Baton Rouge, LA Monday where he delivered remarks at the Eddie Rispone for Governor Reception, Pence made his way to Killeen.

Pence visited Fort Hood Tuesday to observe a training exercise, participate in a veteran transition roundtable, and deliver remarks to U.S. Army uniformed and civilian personnel.

From Fort Hood, Pence will travel to Austin for Trump Victor luncheon, then he’ll head back to Washington D.C.

