Veterans Day deals in the SA area for active and retired members of the armed services

SAN ANTONIO — Veterans Day is Wednesday, Nov. 11, and a number of San Antonio area businesses are offering free food or drinks as a way to thank those who have served.
On Veterans Day, current or former military members can show their military ID or other proof of service and score some free meals, snacks and drinks.
Some offers are at participating businesses only, so consider calling ahead to make sure the offer is valid at your nearby location.
- 7-Eleven
Free coffee or Big Gulp
- 54th Street Grill
Free meal up to $12 when you dine in
- Applebee's
Free meal from a special menu when they dine in
- BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse
Free entree up to $14.95 plus a free Dr. Pepper, dine in or take out
- Buffalo Wild Wings
Free order of 10 boneless wings and fries when they dine-in or order takeout at participating locations
- California Pizza Kitchen
Complimentary meal up from a select menu for dine in or walk-in takeout
- Chili's
Free email from a select menu inside restaurants only
- Cici's Pizza
Free adult buffet at participating locations. Drink is not included
- Dickey's BBQ Pit
Free pulled pork classic sandwich in-store at participating locations
- Dunkin' Donuts
Free donut in-store at participating locations
- Einstein Bros. Bagels
Free hot or iced medium coffee
- Golden Corral
Restaurants will hand out free meal and beverage cards during the month of November. These can be redeemed through May 31 for lunch or dinner, Monday through Thursday
- Hopdoddy
Free classic burger with or without cheese for in-store dining or to-go orders
- Krispy Kreme
Free donut of their choice and coffee
- Logan's Roadhouse
Free meal from the American Roadhouse menu between 3 and 6 p.m. at participating locations
- Outback Steakhouse
Free Bloomin' Onion and Coca-Cola for dine-in or to-go orders
- Perry's Steakhouse and Grille
Complimentary dinner pork chip for dine-in when a guest purchases a dinner entree
- Starbucks
Free tall hot brewed coffee
- Santikos Free movie ticket for for active duty and retired military personnel on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.
- Texas Roadhouse
This restaurant will hand out dinner vouchers in its parking lots from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Veterans can then use their vouchers whenever they choose until June 2021.
- The Rustic
Free Rustic burger
- Torchy's Tacos
Complimentary taco and beverage from a special menu when they dine-in and order takeout over the phone
- Twin Peaks
Veterans can choose between free chicken tenders, Carolina pulled pork sandwich, cheeseburger or the wedge
- Wendy's
Free small breakfast combo from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
- Yard House
Free appetizer
- Zips Car Wash Best car wash for free for Veterans and Military Personnel