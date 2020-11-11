Veterans Day deals in the SA area for active and retired members of the armed services

Some offers are at participating businesses only, so consider calling ahead to make sure the offer is valid at your nearby location.

SAN ANTONIO — Veterans Day is Wednesday, Nov. 11, and a number of San Antonio area businesses are offering free food or drinks as a way to thank those who have served.

On Veterans Day, current or former military members can show their military ID or other proof of service and score some free meals, snacks and drinks.

Some offers are at participating businesses only, so consider calling ahead to make sure the offer is valid at your nearby location.