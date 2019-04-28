The U.S. Coast Guard is asking for the public's help in tracking down the family of man who died more than 100 years ago.

In September of 1918, during WWI, the cutter Tampa was torpedoed by a German submarine and sank within minutes. 130 men, including 111 service members, were killed.

"It was the single largest loss of life for the Coast Guard during WWI," USCG Petty Officer Johanna Strickland told KENS 5 via Skype. "A lot of people overlook that the Coast Guard is involved in every major war. That's just another reason why it’s so important for us to locate these families and to honor these Coast Guardsmen."

Over the last 20 years the Coast Guard has attempted to contact family members of all 111 Coast Guardsmen to reward them with the Purple Heart honoring their relative.

"Forty-five purple hearts have yet to be rewarded," Strickland said.

That includes one with San Antonio ties—First Class Boy Robert Norwood.

"Norwood was actually born in Columbia," Strickland said. "He was left as (an) infant on the doorstep of two American missionaries who were serving in Columbia. They adopted him and brought him back to the United States."

At 16. the young man enlisted into the Coast Guard. At 18, he went down with the ship.

The Coast Guard can't produce an exact photo of Norwood, but did find the last known address for his mother, right here in San Antonio, Texas.

Strickland had identified Robert's adopted mother as Alma Penn Norwood.

"My greatest hope is that we can find those descendants and recognize them with Robert’s purple heart. So many years later, but still just as deserved."

If you can help the United States Coast Guard track down the Norwood family, information on how to contact officials can be found here.