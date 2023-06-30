'Face the Fight': USAA launches coalition seeking to cut veteran suicides in half by 2030

More than 120,000 veterans have died by suicide since 2001, according to the company.

SAN ANTONIO — A quiet crisis continues to grip the nation as veterans are one and a half times more likely to die by suicide compared to the general population, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. About 6,000 veterans take their own lives each year.

“We are losing our military post-transition at an alarming rate,” said Brandon Carter, executive vice president of USAA. “More than 120,000 veterans have died by suicide since 2001. If you look at that number, that’s more than any deaths in any military conflict or war since Vietnam combined.”

USAA has now made it its mission to fight for those who fought for our country. The San Antonio-based company launched a new coalition in Washington this week. It’s called Face the Fight.

Backed by $41 million, nonprofits and corporations will fund research and new programs. The goal is to cut veteran suicides in half by 2030, Carter said.

“Some of the research that was surprising to many of us was that only 50% of those who die by suicide had any type of mental health diagnosis,” said Carter. “So, it just gives you a sense of it’s undiagnosed, it’s untreated. But it also can happen in minutes and seconds.”

If you or someone you know is struggling, you can call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 at any time.

