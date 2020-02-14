SAN ANTONIO — Three military families are feeling the love on Valentine's Day after receiving refurbished cars from Gunn Collision, USAA and Allstate.

According to a press release, the insurance companies provided the vehicles, the team at Gunn fixed them up, and on Friday they gave these families the gift of mobility and independence.

Dents & Dings repaired extreme hail damage, and after completion of the body work FinishMaster provided fresh paint jobs. 1-800 Charity Cars took care of the title and legal paperwork.

Wish For Our Heroes is a nonprofit dedicated to helping with everyday needs for veterans and active duty military families, and they selected the three deserving recipients.

Growing up in Chicago, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dontai Marcus never needed a car until he moved to Texas. Now he has a 2017 Jetta to get around town.

Army Sgt. Mitchell Boteler is a single father who served three tours in Iraq. He'll use his 2018 Nissan Altima to take his young sons to their daily tutoring and weekly counseling.

Mary Crowell received a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee. Her husband, Army Veteran Cpl. Jacob Crowell, struggled with PTSD for years before suffering a traumatic brain injury in a suicide attempt. Mary and their three kids have been living at Fisher House San Antonio while he's being treated in a trauma unit.

Gunn Auto founder "Pop" Gunn earned a bronze star serving as a lieutenant colonel under General Patton, and Navy Lt. Curtis C. Gunn Jr. served on the USS Boyd. Gunn Automotive Group currently employs over 50 veterans and reservists.

"We truly appreciate our military and their families for the many sacrifices they make so we can live in a free country," said Sean Gunn, CEO of Gunn Automotive Group. "We are honored to provide these three military families with dependable transportation.”

