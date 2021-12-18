Thousands of troops head home for holidays from San Antonio International Airport

The Airport sent several photos showcasing the servicemen and city leaders in attendance.

SAN ANTONIO — Thousands of servicemen and women traveled through the San Antonio International Airport on Saturday, returning home to celebrate the holidays with family.

The soldiers are stationed at Joint Base San Antonio – Fort Sam Houston and Goodfellow Air Force Base, completing various training courses.

Volunteers were also in attendance to help with directions, provide snacks and assist service members as needed. Numerous local businesses and agencies also provided donations.

