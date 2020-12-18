Texas congressional delegation touts San Antonio's readiness to house US Space Command HQ in letter to Pres. Trump

SAN ANTONIO — As San Antonio continues its bid to become the home of U.S. Space Command headquarters – which the Alamo City was named one of six finalists for in November – a group of 23 Texas legislators have signed a letter to the federal government touting the city's "cyber and intelligence capabilities."
Senator John Cornyn, a Republican, led the letter, which also pointed to quality of life measurements in Texas and San Antonio's "business-friendly environment," along with its reputation as Military City, USA.
"We were proud to support your bold vision for establishing a Space Force, and we would be honored to welcome SPACECOM HQ to Port San Antonio," the letter concludes.
The letter can be read in its entirety here.
Also in the running to house U.S. Space Command headquarters are locations in New Mexico, Nebraska, Florida, Colorado and Alabama.