Texas congressional delegation touts San Antonio's readiness to house US Space Command HQ in letter to Pres. Trump

The Alamo City is a finalist to become the home of the headquarters.

SAN ANTONIO — As San Antonio continues its bid to become the home of U.S. Space Command headquarters – which the Alamo City was named one of six finalists for in November – a group of 23 Texas legislators have signed a letter to the federal government touting the city's "cyber and intelligence capabilities."

Senator John Cornyn, a Republican, led the letter, which also pointed to quality of life measurements in Texas and San Antonio's "business-friendly environment," along with its reputation as Military City, USA.

"We were proud to support your bold vision for establishing a Space Force, and we would be honored to welcome SPACECOM HQ to Port San Antonio," the letter concludes.

The letter can be read in its entirety here.