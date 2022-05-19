San Antonio war veterans to fly to Washington D.C. on honor flight

20 war veterans will be flying to Washington D.C. to view the memorials of the wars they fought in on Thursday.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Several San Antonio war veterans on Thursday are headed to Washington D.C. to see the memorials of the wars they fought in many years ago.

On the honor flight, there will be three World War II veterans, five Korean War veterans, 12 Vietnam War veterans, one three war hero veteran and five Purple Heart recipients. After leaving D.C., the veterans will return back to San Antonio with a celebration to honor them.

One veteran who will be boarding the flight said he never got a welcome back after leaving the Vietnam War five decades ago.