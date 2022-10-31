Reward increased to $50,000 for information about death of Fort Hood soldier Gregory Morales

The U.S. Army CID increased the reward to $50,000 for information about the death of Gregory Morales.

QUANTICO, Va. — The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID) increased the reward to $50,000 for information related to the death of Fort Hood Pvt. Gregory Morales. The reward was previously $25,000.

Morales' remains were found in June, 2020 in a field in the 3200 block of Florence Road in Killeen. CID Special Agents suspect foul play in his death.

Morales was last seen driving his vehicle outside of Fort Hood the night of Aug. 19, 2019, according to CID. His last known verbal contact with anyone was on Aug. 20.

Morales, also known as Gregory Wedel, was scheduled to be discharged from the army within a couple of days before he disappeared, CID said. Wedel was his last name before taking his wife's name in marriage.

Anyone with information about his disappearance and/or death can contact Army CID Special Agents at 254-287-2722 or send an anonymous tip through the CID tip line online.