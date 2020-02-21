SAN ANTONIO — It was an emotional day for the military community.

The Community Bible Church was filled with military men and women from all branches. All came to see Sergeant 1st class Javier Gutierrez, who was killed in Afghanistan on February 8th.

"We're all service men and service women. We all raised our hand and we're all together here for the family, no matter what branch of military there are from," John Lopez president of the San Antonio Special Forces association said.

While friends and family gathered on the inside of the church to remember Sgt. Gutierrez, on the outside the Patriots Guard stood with flags and one mission, to serve the Gutierrez family anyway they could.

"Normally we do what we're doing today which is to stand respectfully and set up a flag line to honor our veterans service," Peter Johnson ride captain for the Patriots Guard said.

Johnson said he’s been apart of the Patriots Guard for 3 years, and says he’ll continue to serve the families of fallen military men and women for as long as he’s called.

"It gives me a purpose in my life. It's something I can do to make a little bit of a difference and a way of giving back," Johnson said.

The body of Sgt. Gutierrez will be laid to rest on Saturday at the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.