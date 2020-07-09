Protesters call on Governor Abbott to reopen VFWs

"It's my home," 91-year-old Bob Austin said of VFW Post 8541. "I just like friends here. I got a lot of friends here. This is the only place I can go."

SAN ANTONIO — On this Labor Day dozens in San Antonio spent their morning doing just that, working to fight for a place that for some is their refuge.

"It's my home," 91-year-old Bob Austin said of VFW Post 8541. "I just like friends here. I got a lot of friends here. This is the only place I can go."

Which is why he alongside dozens of others are working to get it back. Like many VFWs, 8541 in San Antonio is considered a bar so the pandemic closed its doors.

But for post commander William Smith, these places are much more than that.

"We're a place when our veterans when they don't feel safe in other bars, they don't feel safe being around other people or being around large crowds, this gives them the opportunity to come and have a drink, feel safe, feel relaxed and socialize with other veterans," he said.

That's something Smith says they should be able to continue to do without having to change their business module.



Late last week the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission gave VFWs three different ways to reopen: by suspending their liquor license, reworking their current license or operating as a restaurant.

But Smith feels they shouldn't have to do all of that.

"All that does is create obstacles for VFW's that are struggling financially."

Instead as a veteran organization, they believe Governor Abbott should make an exception.