Over 4,000 Fort Hood soldiers conduct run to honor Vanessa Guillen's legacy

FORT HOOD, Texas — On the year anniversary of Spc. Vanessa Guillen's death, more than 4,000 troops from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment on Fort Hood conducted a run to the Guillen Gate.

"Vanessa's death was a tragic event and one that the regiment will never forget, and that is why we are conducting this run," said Col. Kevin Bradley, the regiment's commander. "Vanessa loved to run and this is a way that we can honor and remember her today."

The Guillen Gate was unveiled earlier this week. It sits near the intersection of Rancier Avenue and Fort Hood Street.

It is being operated by the Brave Rifles Troopers and leads to the Brave Rifles Country where Guillen worked.