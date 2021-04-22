Over 4,000 Fort Hood soldiers conduct run to honor Vanessa Guillen's legacy

FORT HOOD, Texas — On the year anniversary of Spc. Vanessa Guillen's death, more than 4,000 troops from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment on Fort Hood conducted a run to the Guillen Gate.
"Vanessa's death was a tragic event and one that the regiment will never forget, and that is why we are conducting this run," said Col. Kevin Bradley, the regiment's commander. "Vanessa loved to run and this is a way that we can honor and remember her today."
The Guillen Gate was unveiled earlier this week. It sits near the intersection of Rancier Avenue and Fort Hood Street.
It is being operated by the Brave Rifles Troopers and leads to the Brave Rifles Country where Guillen worked.
"We will never forget Vanessa as we care for this site every day, and it becomes a part of the Brave Rifles legacy," Bradley said. "Vanessa's legacy is a foundation for building mutual trust and cohesive teams across the Regiment. We are committed to upholding the safety, respect, and dignity of every team member and will help to improve communications, eliminate negative behaviors and prevent sexual harassment and assault."