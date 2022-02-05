One of the last two Tuskegee Airman living in San Antonio has died

Senior Master Sergeant James Bynum died under hospice care on April 29.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio and the military community are trying to navigate a loss. One of the last Tuskegee Airmen in the area has passed away.

Senior Master Sergeant James Bynum was one of the last two original Tuskegee Airmen living in San Antonio, according to the president of the San Antonio Chapter of the Tuskegee Airmen.

Bynum died under hospice care on April 29. But, the news of his death was announced on Sunday night. He was 101-years-old. According to biographical information, he was born in South Carolina, but grew up in Philadelphia.

He joined the Army in 1941 where he was in the 95th Engineers Battalion. After the war, he separated from the Army in 1945.

Not even 90 days later, he was back in uniform and ended up in the 332nd Fighter Group out of Lockbourne, Ohio -- the last home of the Tuskegee Airmen. He retired in 1971 at Lackland Airforce Base.

In 2007, President George W. Bush awarded the Tuskegee Airmen a Congressional Gold Medal, and Bynum was in that group.

We're told he spoke far and wide about his experiences as an Airman. His wife Dorothy preceded him in death.

There's a viewing for Bynum on Thursday, May 26. His funeral is May 27 at Antioch Missionary Church -- with an interment to follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. That's three days before memorial day.