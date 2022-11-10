Olympian trains to become flight paramedic at JBSA Fort Sam Houston

Growing up, Noah Akwu had three dreams: Attend college in America, run in the Olympics and join the U.S. military as a flight paramedic.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas — Sometimes the path toward achieving your dream is a bumpy and winding road.

There are tears mixed in with countless hours of work before crossing the finish line.

One soldier-in-training at Joint Base San Antonio’s Fort Sam Houston quite literally is on the final stretch of achieving each of his three goals he set early in life.

Growing up, Noah Akwu had three dreams.

"Come to the U.S. to school, secondly go to the Olympics and thirdly join the army," said specialist Noah Akwu.

At 31 years old, he's achieved two of those dreams. He's working on the third at JBSA Fort Sam Houston training to be a combat medic.

"I set a goal that I know I can achieve," said Akwu. "I don't set what is beyond me."

Akwu was born and raised in Nigeria in a military family.

"My granddad fought for the Nigerian Civil War. My dad got drafted for the Nigerian Civil War in 1967," he explained. Akwu's father went on to serve in the military in Nigeria for 25 years. Many of Akwu's family members serve in the Nigerian Army.

Setting his goals early in life, Akwu began training seriously for the Olympics in 2007 at the age of 16. His role models were Michael Johnson and Justin Gatlin.

A Nigerian coach who recruited Akwu out of high school bridged his connection to the United States, helping capture the attention of legendary track & field coach, Dean Hayes. Hayes, who coached many Olympians before and after Akwu, passed away in January.

"He came to the Africa championships to watch me again in 2010 in Kenya. That's when he offered me a full scholarship to come to Middle Tennessee State University," said Akwu. "It was a dream come true. Having the right people and the right resources around me, the sky was my limit."

Akwu competed in the 200 and 400-meter events.

In college, he trained Monday through Friday up to five hours a day.

"I was running [the 200-meter] in 20.5, 20.4 seconds. Olympic standard is 20.6. You have to be among the top 48 in the world," Akwu explained.

At the 2012 London Olympics, Olympian Akwu represented Nigeria in the 200-meter race. He was 22 years old.

Next to him on the track was eight-time Olympic gold medalist, Usain Bolt.

"I've been to the World Championships, so I've met all those guys already. I already know them. So a lot of people asked me if I'm nervous. I'm not nervous. This is what I've been doing, this is what I've trained for," said Akwu. "It was a great experience because at the Olympics you meet the best in the world. I was able to meet LeBron, Kobe, Durant, Serena Williams."

With friends and family bursting with pride, Akwu sprinted his way to the Olympic quarterfinals that year.

"I didn't come from a rich family. So that was like my lifeline to get a better life for myself. Not just for myself, but for my family."

After college, Akwu pursued track & field professionally, but injuries would shift his thinking. It was time for him to enlist in the U.S. Army in pursuit of a career as a combat medic, just like his father.

It's now Akwu's third month training at JBSA Fort Sam Houston.

"The same qualities you need to train for the Olympics are the same qualities you need for the military," Akwu explained. "You have to be disciplined, you have to be focused. You have to have a love for what you want to do."

While his peers helping with his medical studies, Akwu is handing down his athletic training knowledge.

He is one of few to earn a perfect score of 600 in the Army's new combat fitness test.

"Some of them are like, 'Hey, he's old!'" said Akwu, with a smile. "I'm just 31, I'm not old! They say 31 years old. I say, 'I'm not 31 years old, I'm 31 years young!'"