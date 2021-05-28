San Antonio military wife spends start of Memorial Day weekend planting flags at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery

Maria Gonzalez, a military spouse, has made it her mission to help place American flags next to as many headstones as possible leading up to Memorial Day.

SAN ANTONIO — Memorial Day weekend isn't just for family vacations. It's also a time when people honor the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. armed forces.

National cemeteries run by the Department of Veterans Affairs may be busier this year following the CDC’s loosened coronavirus restrictions.

No longer are masks required for fully vaccinated people visiting VA national cemeteries, though unvaccinated individuals are urged to continue wearing face coverings and socially distance while attending committal and memorial services.

Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery is one of more than 140 national cemeteries located across the country that’s been impacted by the pandemic.

The cemetery encompasses more than 150,000 headstones; each one a fallen, but not forgotten hero.

Maria Gonzalez, whose husband served in the U.S. Marines, spent Friday afternoon placing small American flags next to the headstones.

“The Boy Scouts of America, along with many other organizations, come out here, and, usually in about an hour to an hour in a half, we fill this whole cemetery with flags,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez realizes not everyone may be feel comfortable venturing out in the world quite yet because of the continuing threat of the coronavirus, even as the rate of new cases are declining and more people are getting vaccinated.

“I think a lot of people still have fear. They’re still at home and worried about the uncertainty,” she said.

But she feels safe while planting Old Glory alongside the men and women who’ve paid the ultimate sacrifice.

“I went to Walmart, bought their whole display, they’re 50 cents,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez encourages anyone who is willing to come out to Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery and pay their respects to do so.