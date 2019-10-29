SAN ANTONIO — Months after KENS 5 spotlighted the moldy infrastructure inside certain military housing at Randolph Air Force Base, a local law firm is taking action and filing suit against the company overseeing the housing in question.

The lawsuit. filed Tuesday against Hunt Military Communities, alleges conditions that we observed for the first time earlier this year, including mold, cracked ceilings and water damage.

"We couldn't have our beds, our bedding, our clothes—we couldn't take our towels, anything porous or semi-porous. Our wood items had to be trashed, we had to leave them," says Kassandra Wolf, one of several plaintiffs mentioned in the federal lawsuit, which alleges the housing conditions of Wolf and other are "slum-like."

Images of mold-infested vents, mold-covered toothpaste, walls and ducts illustrate the conditions court documents allege Wolf and other military families were forced to endure while at Laughlin and Randolph military bases.

"There are an unlimited source of horror stories," one of the attorney behind the suit said. "Horror story after horror story after horror story."

Former residents allege Hunt Military Communities didn't respond with due diligence, instead settling for haphazard fixes.

"Our mold count was off the charts," Wolf says. "We had over 65,000 mold sports, five toxic mold and fungus, and 45,000 of those 65,000 are the mold that my son is allergic to—my son with asthma."

But despite the photos and residents speaking out, Hunt Military Communities called the allegations baseless. KENS 5 sent over photos and questions regarding whether Hunt was aware of the conditions, as well as whether the company was doing anything to remedy them.

We received the following statement from Hunt in response:

"We are aware of the lawsuit recently filed against Hunt Military Communities. We believe the lawsuit is without merit and intend to vigorously defend the company against these baseless claims."

Meanwhile, families living in the affected housing say they hoe the suit will put a stop to the problem.