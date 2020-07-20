Military couple wants answers after thief breaks into vehicle and steals sentimental quilt

The quilt illustrates 24 years of military experience and a life of helping others around the globe.

SAN ANTONIO — Lt. Col. Cynthia Weidman, who serves as Chief Nurse at Joint Base San Antonio Lackland, is about to fly into retirement.

Weidman's husband, Bill Heisel, a retired Air Force veteran, looked forward to presenting a special hand-crafted quilt during her retirement ceremony on Monday. But instead, pictures of a sentimental gift are all that remain.

The quilt depicts Weidman's 24 years of service. It's a fabric reminder of traveling the world and helping others.

“Just came back a year ago from a 10 and a half, 11 month deployment to Afghanistan.”

During these long deployments, Heisel embarked on a nine-year covert mission, working alongside a family friend in the United Kingdom. Together, they researched and constructed a snapshot of Weidman's life through the quilt.

“For me to do something for that long and keep it a secret that’s pretty cool," Heisel said.

Hotel surveillance footage shows multiple people breaking into vehicles in the parking lot of the Hampton Inn and Suites near JBSA Lackland and Sea World.

At one point, one of the individuals breaks into the retired military couple's white pickup and takes a bag with the quilt inside.

“We’re gutted. That’s the right word, gutted because it does mean a lot.”

Weidman recalls the moment when her husband broke the news. At first she was confused as to what quilt he was talking about. But then Heisel explained what he's been working on for almost the past decade.

Weidman and Heisel hope the community and San Antonio police are able to stumble upon those responsible and more importantly, find the quilt.