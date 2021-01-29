Military Aid sent to Texas Cities to assist with coronavirus response

Eagle Pass is one of three cities receiving assistance from the military.

SAN ANTONIO — Three Texas cities are receiving military support to help with the COVID-19 response.

According to Army North located at Joint Base San Antonio - Fort Sam Houston, 80 military medical personnel from across the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, and U.S. Air Force, will deploy to Texas as a part of the Department of Defense COVID-19 response operation.

“This is the fourth time Department of Defense medical assets have deployed to support our home state,” said Lt. Gen. Laura J. Richardson, ARNORTH and JFLCC commander. “While COVID-19 continues to challenge communities here and across the U.S., we remain steadfast in our support of our local, state, and federal partners.”

The three hospitals that will be receiving assistance requested by The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) are the Eagle Pass Fort Duncan Regional Medical Center, Abilene's Henrick Medical Center, and Lufkin's CHI St. Luke's Health - Memorial Hospital. The military medical personnel sent to those locations will include nurses, respiratory therapists, and medical doctors.

“As the National Strategy for the COVID-19 Response and Pandemic Preparedness states, we can and we will beat COVID-19,” said Richardson. “This is truly a joint effort and I am confident that collectively our service members are up to the task.”