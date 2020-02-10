Man indicted for 'terroristic threat' against Fort Hood

SAN ANTONIO — A Bexar County grand jury has indicted a man for allegedly posting on social media that he was going to attack Fort Hood.
Mario Pena has been charged with felony terroristic threat after an alleged July 31 post in which he said he was "going to be an active shooter at the Fort Hood Military Base, with intent to influence the conduct or activities of an agency of the federal government," according to the Bexar County District Attorney's Office.
"This case is being prosecuted by the Criminal Trial Division in the 187th District Court," officials said. "Because it is pending, we can make no further comment on this case."