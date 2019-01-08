Editor's note: The above video is from November 2018.

Rideshare company Lyft has announced a new pilot program to help military veterans.

The Veterans Support Program will provide free transportation to military veterans in the San Antonio area. Lyft says the program will help "bridge the transportation gap" between veterans and the organizations they rely on for healthcare and other services.

In accordance with the program, Lyft has pledged $75,000 towards free rideshare rides for vets in partnership with SAMMinistries.

In a statement Thursday, SAMMinistries President & CEO Navarra Williams said the organization “ is excited to partner with Lyft to help the veterans we serve access housing interventions and other critical community resources."

"Providing transportation that enables local veterans to access the support they need helps ensure they maintain housing, independence, and long-term stability," Williams continued.

The program launched Thursday and will run until January 30, 2020. Veterans interested in enrolling in the program can call SAMMinistries at (210) 340-0302.