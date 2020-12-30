JBSA announces more stringent access protocols as COVID cases continue to surge

The new measures are effective on Jan. 4.

SAN ANTONIO — Citing an "increasing trend in COVID-19 cases" throughout the community, officials with Joint Base San Antonio say they plan to further clamp down on security protocols at local military installations, including the enforcement of identification checks for adults attempting to enter.

According to a press release, employees with commercial goods suppliers will still be able to access the base and coronavirus patients who are personnel may "bring and escort no more than two passengers in the same vehicle" while attending medical checkups.

All other visitors, JBSA says, must be granted permission by military commanders to access the installations. Training missions will continue to unfold.

The new measures, announced at a time when more than 114,000 Bexar County residents have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, constitute Health Protection Condition Charlie. They are effective Jan. 4.