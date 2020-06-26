Joint Base San Antonio will only allow mission critical personnel on-base amid coronavirus spike

SAN ANTONIO — The Joint Base San Antonio commander has increased the Health Protection Condition to "Charlie" as coronavirus numbers continue to rapidly rise in Bexar County.
According to a press release, the move means that as of June 26. military installations will only be open to "mission critical personnel" -- military members, civilian employees and other personnel affiliated with the Department of Defense, such as retirees, dependents and contractors. JBSA said the move was "to better posture Joint Base San Antonio and help reduce community spread of COVID-19."
Basic military training, technical training, medical training, flying training, cyber, and other JBSA missions will continue, as will the 502d Air Base Wing's support to those missions.
Fitness centers will remain open for active duty, reserve, and National Guard military members in order to "ensure mission readiness," JBSA said.
