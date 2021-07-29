JBSA raises health protocol level, orders use of masks for everyone on installations

SAN ANTONIO — Note: The above video is from a July 23 story.
Citing an increase in coronavirus cases and a local positivity rate trending in the wrong direction, officials at Joint Base San Antonio said face coverings will be required in all indoor spaces "regardless of vaccination status"—a shift in protocols coinciding with JBSA transitioning to a higher Health Protection Condition level amid a resurgent virus impact.
The face covering mandate, affecting everyone from service members to employees to visitors, goes into effect Friday.
"The intent of this change is to protect our community and prevent further spread of COVID-19," JBSA officials said in a memo service members.
Additionally, officials are directing a workplace occupancy limit of 40% and also encouraging social distancing among those on JBSA installations who aren't fully immunized.
As of Tuesday, Bexar County's COVID-19 positivity rate stood at 17%, continuing a rise over recent weeks. Nearly 600 coronavirus patients are in local hospitals, with 182 in intensive care. Last week, health officials met with San Antonio-area leaders to emphasize the importance of vaccines for those not yet unvaccinated.