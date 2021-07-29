JBSA raises health protocol level, orders use of masks for everyone on installations

The move comes amid renewed calls from metro leaders and health officials for unvaccinated residents to get the shot.

SAN ANTONIO — Note: The above video is from a July 23 story.

Citing an increase in coronavirus cases and a local positivity rate trending in the wrong direction, officials at Joint Base San Antonio said face coverings will be required in all indoor spaces "regardless of vaccination status"—a shift in protocols coinciding with JBSA transitioning to a higher Health Protection Condition level amid a resurgent virus impact.

The face covering mandate, affecting everyone from service members to employees to visitors, goes into effect Friday.

"The intent of this change is to protect our community and prevent further spread of COVID-19," JBSA officials said in a memo service members.

Additionally, officials are directing a workplace occupancy limit of 40% and also encouraging social distancing among those on JBSA installations who aren't fully immunized.