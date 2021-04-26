JBSA Fort Sam Houston soldier found dead at his home off-base

Spc. Jerald Offer, 24, was a combat medic assigned to the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence.

SAN ANTONIO — A soldier assigned to JBSA Fort Sam Houston was found dead in his off-base home on the morning of April 24.

“It is with great sadness that we confirm the tragic loss of Spc. Jerald Offer,” said Maj. Gen. Dennis LeMaster, the MEDCoE commanding general. “The entire leadership chain is focused on providing support and assistance to Jerald’s family during this difficult time.”

The San Antonio Police Department is investigating, and no further details are available at this time.