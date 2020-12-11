In strange, divisive year, SA neighborhood hopes annual Veterans Day tradition helps bridge the gap

"We feel like we need to find a way to bring everyone together," one homeowner said.

SAN ANTONIO — More than 1,000 American flags colored the north-side Roseheart community red, white and blue on Veterans Day—a tradition for a few dozen neighbors to pave the way for fellow patriots.

U.S. Army veteran Richard Gilliam leads the mission.

"The thing that I'm most proud of, more grateful for than anything else, is just to be an American," Gilliam said.

Together, they cover every street in stars and stripes. It's a special "Thank you" to the brave men and women who serve.

The flag is a symbol of unity that many of us haven't felt in a while, especially during this election season.

"They're important because they're a symbol of what this country is all about and what it should be," said Bennie Newman, a U.S. Air Force veteran and Rosehart HOA president.

Newman said that's given greater meaning to what they do.

"What's going on in the country is a lot of divisiveness," Newman said. "We feel like we need to find a way to bring everyone together."

There are three to four flags placed in front of each home. Every flag is a promise for a brighter, bipartisan future.

While the tradition remains the same, there's something new this year. One large flag stands taller than the rest.

"The flag behind me is a new addition this year to make a statement," Newman said. "That we are proud of this country and we are proud of all the citizens here."

"We're not Democrats, we're not Republicans, we're not this, we're not that," Gilliam added. "We're Americans. I don't want us to lose that."