Growing list of veterans buried without customary honors, committal services due to COVID-19

The Department of Veterans Affairs is scheduling committal services for a later date. In the meantime, the agency created a website to memorialize the veterans.

SAN ANTONIO — Melvin Eardley, Robert Sawyer, Charles Rea -- these are just three of the dozens of veterans who were interred at the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery over the last several weeks without the honors or committal services normally afforded to service members.

The tributes have been put on pause at national cemeteries across the nation in an effort to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The list of veterans, posted daily to the Department of Veterans Affairs' Roll of Honor website, continues to grow. The VA said Wednesday the Roll of Honor website "came about as a result of not being able to provide committal services due to the COVID-19 crisis. The site provides an opportunity to remember those Veterans interred during this crisis and reflects interments in our cemeteries starting on April 13."

Joshua Garcia's grandfather, Raul Garcia, served in World War II. Raul Garcia was buried at the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in 2016.

He said his grandfather's military service was a point of pride for him and that his family understood the memorial services when he was interred as a show of appreciation of his grandfather's sacrifice.

“My heart really goes out to those families that are being not denied, but delayed, these services,” Garcia said. "(The memorial services) specifically gave me closure and peace because they were honoring and respecting my grandfather -- His sacrifice, his life, his life work."

Army veteran Scott Gossett, who is also a volunteer with the national nonprofit Fallen Soldiers March said the ceremonies are a time-honored symbol of respect to veterans and a reminder for families.

"All of our veterans and service members deserve that honor," Gossett said. "And when we can't, for whatever reason, provide them and their families with the physical services that the VA, I think has really stepped up and has adapted to this unprecedented situation that we find ourselves in."

Gossett elaborated on the sentimental value of the ceremony, referring it to a passing of the torch.

Gossett said the nonprofit will host a Memorial Day Ruck March in Bandera to honor veterans and raise awareness for the mission of the nonprofit.