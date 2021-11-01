Free San Antonio Zoo admission for military personnel in November

The offer applies to active duty, retired, and veteran members of the military, National Guard and reserves (with proper ID).

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Zoo is honoring U.S. military personnel with free admission during the entire month of November. It's part of "Zoo Salutes" presented by THE USAA FOUNDATION.

Active duty, retired, and veteran members of the military, National Guard and reserves (with proper ID), can get in free along with up to four guests who can receive 50% off standard admission on the day of visit from November 1 through November 30.

"We are honored to have the opportunity to thank our military during the month of November," said Tim Morrow, San Antonio Zoo's President & CEO. "Military families are a special part of our community, and in partnership with THE USAA FOUNDATION, we're able to extend our gratitude through Zoo Salutes."

As a bonus, active duty military, retired military, veterans, and reservistS will get to enjoy Whataburger Zoo Lights when it kicks off on November 20